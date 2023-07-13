Natural Gas Price ‘Volatility’ Will Continue In The Coming Months: Deloitte Canada

Lower global demand and higher North American production levels created volatile prices for western Canadian natural gas over the first quarter quarter, and Deloitte Canada believes this “could be exacerbated” this summer by higher-than-usual maintenance activities that will temporarily close some pipeline segments.

