Gibson Closes Financing

Gibson Energy Inc. has closed its previously announced offering of $900 million of senior unsecured medium term notes consisting of $350 million of 5.80 per cent senior unsecured medium term notes due 2026, $350 million of 5.75 per cent senior unsecured medium term notes due 2033 and $200 million of 6.20 per cent senior unsecured medium term notes due 2053.

