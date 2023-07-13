Cathedral Receives Approval For Share Buybacks

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) to purchase through the facilities of the TSX, other designated exchanges and/or alternative Canadian trading systems, up to 12,160,008, or five per cent of the 243,200,173 issued and outstanding common shares of the company as of July 3, 2023.
