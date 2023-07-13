Canadian Oil Production Fell In May, But Rebounded Strongly In June: IEA

Canadian oil supply fell by 210,000 bbls/d to 5.3 million bbls/d in May, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more