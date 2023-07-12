Deloitte Canada Expects Crude Prices, Diffs To Hold In Current Range

Deloitte Canada expects crude oil prices to increase modestly over the back half of the year as reduced supplies begin to drain global crude inventories, according to the latest forecast from the firm’s Resource Evaluation and Advisory group.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more