Top Five Oilsands SAGD Projects – Ranked By Cumulative Steam Oil Ratio

Three critical performance metrics for any SAGD project are daily production rate, recovery factor and steam oil ratio. This insight focuses on steam oil ratio (SOR), which measures the volume of steam required to produce one unit of oil. In particular, we look at the cumulative SOR (CSOR), which is the ratio of the cumulative volume of steam injected to the cumulative volume oil produced. The lower the CSOR, the more efficiently the steam is utilized resulting in lower associated water and fuel costs and decreased greenhouse gas emissions. Five SAGD-only projects in Canada, with the lowest CSOR reported on April 2023, are highlighted below. Click here to view—this visualized data is instantly available free of charge to guest users of geoLOGIC’s gDC Cloud.

Cenovus Energy Inc. takes home four of the top five positions, with Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s Jackfish 3 project sandwiched in the middle of the pack. Here is a 10-year lookback of the CSOR for the five projects courtesy of TOP Analysis.

Cenovus’s class-leading Christina Lake project continues to consume under two barrels of steam for every barrel of oil it produces. Its CSOR has been creeping up from a local minimum of 1.85 bbls/bbl in 2018 to 1.94 bbls/bbl in April 2023. The idea that Cenovus and CNRL can produce, on average, one barrel of oil with only 2.26 barrels of steam is truly impressive. The map below illustrates the Christina Lake project in more detail in gDC Cloud.

The figure below compares the calendar day average oil production rates for the top five SAGD projects ranked by CSOR, which illustrates the variability in the size of the five projects.

The top three producing wells in Cenovus’s Christina Lake SAGD project are prolific, to say the least, currently producing on average 3,100 bbls/d of oil each. The 115/16-02-076-06W4/00 well tops the list with 3,322 bbls/d reported for the April 2023 calendar month (see production plot below). Investigate the well attribute and production data for these three top wells in gDC Cloud right now, at no cost.

Click here to view a list of all the previous DOB Well Insights — to open one of the insights, click the Show Me button. This visualized data is instantly available free of charge to guest users of geoLOGIC’s gDC Cloud.

Alex Renaud is a Senior Engineering Advisor at geoLOGIC systems ltd.