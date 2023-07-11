Optimize Carbon Tracking & Reporting With Peloton’s ProdView Solution

ProdView, an integral part of Peloton's Production Data Lifecycle, is the ultimate solution for managing production and operations data on the Peloton Platform. When combined with the Peloton Operations Center, it offers unparalleled access to your emissions and carbon tracking data, allowing you to analyze GHG data and report it directly to regulators. With ProdView, you can capture data automatically from SCADA, conduct easy mobile data entry, or perform defined calculations. Additionally, you can use the Emissions Dashboard to visualize and analyze volumes, tonnes, and intensity, and filter the data according to your hierarchical preferences. Peloton Tasks allows you to manage HSE and emission workflows, including scheduled inspections. With Peloton Forms, you can effortlessly track inspections and gather essential emissions-related data, and FFV provides comprehensive monitoring capabilities for all fuel, flare, and venting events, covering everything from blowdowns and routine repairs to emergency maintenance. Contact info@peloton.com to discover how Peloton can revolutionize your emissions data management.