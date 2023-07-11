Highwood Asset Management Announces Pricing Of $35 Million Marketed Equity Financing

Highwood Asset Management Ltd. announced that, in connection with its previously announced "best efforts" marketed offering of subscription receipts, it has entered into an agency agreement with a syndicate of agents led by RBC ‎Dominion Securities Inc., Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. and Raymond James Ltd. sell ‎5,833,333 ‎subscription receipts at a price of $6.00 per subscription receipt for gross proceeds to the Company of approximately $35 million.

