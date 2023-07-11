Highwood Asset Management Announces Pricing Of $35 Million Marketed Equity Financing

Highwood Asset Management Ltd. announced that, in connection with its previously announced "best efforts" marketed offering of subscription receipts, it has entered into an agency agreement with a syndicate of agents led by RBC Dominion Securities Inc., Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. and Raymond James Ltd. sell 5,833,333 subscription receipts at a price of $6.00 per subscription receipt for gross proceeds to the Company of approximately $35 million.
Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence.Start your free trial
Dear user, please be aware that we use cookies to help users navigate our website content and to help us understand how we can improve the user experience. If you have ideas for how we can improve our services, we’d love to hear from you. Click here to email us. By continuing to browse you agree to our use of cookies. Please see our Privacy & Cookie Usage Policy to learn more.