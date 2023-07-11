Cathedral Energy Acquiring Rime Downhole

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. is acquiring Rime Downhole Technologies, LLC through a wholly-owned subsidiary for an aggregate purchase price of approximately USD$41 million (C$55 million).

