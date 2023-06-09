Brian Jean Named Minister Of Energy And Minerals

Brian Jean has been named minister of energy and minerals as Premier Danielle Smith unveiled her cabinet today after winning the provincial election last month.

Other relevant ministries for the energy industry include:

Minister of Technology and Innovation: Nate Glubish ;

; Minister of Environment and Protected Areas: Rebecca Schulz.

Cabinet members were sworn in on the morning of June 9 and will begin receiving briefings from their departments.

Jean, the MLA for Fort McMurray-Lac La Biche, previously served as minister of jobs, economy and trade.