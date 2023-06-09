Search
Government/Policy Government/Regulatory HR Moves

Brian Jean Named Minister Of Energy And Minerals

New Minister of Energy and Minerals Brian Jean.

Brian Jean has been named minister of energy and minerals as Premier Danielle Smith unveiled her cabinet today after winning the provincial election last month.

Other relevant ministries for the energy industry include:

  • Minister of Technology and Innovation: Nate Glubish;
  • Minister of Environment and Protected Areas: Rebecca Schulz.

Cabinet members were sworn in on the morning of June 9 and will begin receiving briefings from their departments.

Jean, the MLA for Fort McMurray-Lac La Biche, previously served as minister of jobs, economy and trade.

Related Articles

Dear user, please be aware that we use cookies to help users navigate our website content and to help us understand how we can improve the user experience. If you have ideas for how we can improve our services, we’d love to hear from you. Click here to email us. By continuing to browse you agree to our use of cookies. Please see our Privacy & Cookie Usage Policy to learn more.

Got It!