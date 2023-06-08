YWE Women In Sustainability: The ESG Imperative – Register Now For June 14 Event

June 14, 2023 5:30 - 8:30 pm | BMO Centre, Palomino Room(s)

Climate risks and opportunities, diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), Indigenous reconciliation, an ever-changing regulatory environment and scrutiny on governance performance — the ESG equation is complex.



Join YWE and four sustainability executives as we walk through the “E”, “S” and “G” factors of Sustainability, and hear challenges, opportunities, and a path forward to a new energy future. This is an opportunity to hear from women who are leading Canadian energy companies towards a sustainable tomorrow.

Panelists:

Janet Loduca, Senior Vice President, External Affairs and Chief Legal and Sustainability Officer for Pembina Pipeline Corporation

Rhona DelFrari, Chief Sustainability Officer & Executive Vice-President, Stakeholder Engagement at Cenovus Energy

Teresa Waddington, Vice President, Corporate Relations at LNG Canada

Jackie Forrest, Executive Director of the ARC Energy Research Institute

The dinner and networking event will take place during dmg events’ Global Energy Show, on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, beginning at 5:30 pm. Tickets are $99 + GST or tables can be purchased for $699 + GST, and include a cocktail-reception, a reception-style dinner service, two drink tickets, plus optional purchase of table wine and an evening of high caliber content and networking.

