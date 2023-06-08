NGIF Industry Grants Provides $122,000 For Anodyne Cleantech

NGIF Industry Grants, a division of NGIF Capital Corporation, is providing $122,000 in grant funding to Vancouver-based startup, Anodyne Chemistries to accelerate the development of their bio-inspired carbon utilization platform.

