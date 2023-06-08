B.C. Centre For Innovation And Clean Energy Hands Out Funding

The B.C. Centre for Innovation and Clean Energy (CICE) announced its allocation of $5.2-million in non-dilutive funding to expedite the commercial development and global scaling of clean energy innovations originating in British Columbia.

