Future-Proof Your Workforce

To learn more or get in touch with our corporate training team, head to Lighthouse Labs or contact Mariana Adrianzen directly at mariana.adrianzen@lighthouselabs.com.

About Lighthouse Labs

Lighthouse Labs is a leading tech education company that empowers individuals to transform their lives through hard work and dedication. With a supportive and collaborative environment, Lighthouse Labs is committed to addressing the digital skills gap and ensuring that technological change is an opportunity for all. In its 10th year, the company has equipped over 40,000 students with the competencies, skills and knowledge needed to drive innovation and change, with programs in cyber security, data science, data analytics, web development and more. Through a purpose-driven approach to learning and a team of passionate, expert instructors and mentors, Lighthouse Labs nurtures each student’s potential to help launch their bright and prosperous futures.