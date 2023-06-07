Design Clean And Efficient Gas Turbines

Power generation demand patterns are changing.

Gas turbines efficiency and emission requirements are higher than ever. The industry often uses outdated simulation tools and simplified conditions. They also design in siloed groups.

Simcenter creates a digital twin of the entire gas turbine in any stage of the product life cycle, giving understanding in design from project start to first fire and beyond. Users increase the realism of their simulation and gain greater understanding of real turbine performance.

