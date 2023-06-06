Viking Exploration Expands To Brazeau River, Hanlan And Marsh Areas: Leading Operators And Top Producing Wells Across The WCSB

The Viking formation is one of the most active formations being drilled in the WCSB. To date, the main focus areas were predominantly in the Provost and Kindersley/Kerrobert areas, as shown in the map views, but Tourmaline has recently expanded the search for Viking as far northwest in Alberta as the Marsh area. Click here to view — this visualized data is instantly available free of charge to guest users of geoLOGIC’s gDC Cloud.

The top 10 Viking operators by well count from January 2021 to March 2023 were: Teine Energy (568), Baytex Energy (300), Karve Energy (145), Whitecap Resources (118), Novus Energy (86), Saturn Oil and Gas (83), ISH Energy (72), Astara Energy (37), Tamarack Valley Energy (31), and Tourmaline Oil Corp. (12).

Viking development areas in the Provost and Kindersley fields.

Westbrick Energy had the top performing well at 950 boe/d (average calendar day boe rate), located in the Brazeau River area at 102/02-23-044-12W5/02 (On production 06/01/2021). Whitecap Resources had the top performing oil well at 134 bbls/d (average calendar day oil rate), located in the Kindersley/Kerrobert area at 103/12-28-032-19W3/00. Westbrick Energy and Tourmaline Oil Corp. both had four wells in the top 10 Viking wells ranked by boe/d. The top three BOE wells are in Brazeau River and are all operated by Westbrick. Teine Energy had seven of the top 10 Viking oil wells ranked by bbls/d, all in the Kindersley/Kerrobert area.

The Viking is primarily an oil play but looking at the Viking gas wells, there are some wells that came on production since Jan 2021 that are producing 5.5 mmcf/d, which is quite impressive for an “oil play.” See plot below.

Bruce Hancock is Director, Technical Advisory Group, at geoLOGIC systems ltd. He has over 40 years’ experience in oil and gas exploration, development and production.