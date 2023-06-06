Understanding The Methane Emissions Technology Landscape

Methane detection and measurement technology has improved considerably in recent years. Traditionally, operators used technologies such as optical gas imaging and sniffers to detect methane emissions at source. Today, however, high-end instrumentation can be applied to aerial and mobile devices. Lower cost, IoT-enabled sensors can help identify methane at individual facilities and well sites.

These technologies offer improvements in detection limits, accuracy, and the ability for continuous monitoring of emissions.

While this technological innovation is to be lauded, it has made the job of identifying and procuring methane mitigation and measurement technology more difficult. Industry professionals must survey a bewildering array of options – some emerging and unproven in production environments.

A recent report by the Industrial Transformation Network (The team behind the Methane Mitigation Summit Series) identifies four steps operators can take to identify the right mix of methane measurement and detection technology. (Access the report here)

The report delves into the live polling at a recent LDAR event and identifies that over half of the survey respondents (52%) identified “figuring out which technology mix to employ” as their biggest LDAR challenge. Hundreds of technologies for measuring and mitigating methane emissions exist and the challenge for many oil and gas operators is making sense of a vast technological universe.

This exclusive report, ‘Surveying the Methane Emissions Technology Landscape’, also provides practical insights and shared knowledge from field experts and institutions including, OGMP 2.0, the EPA, University of Colorado’s METEC Facility, Chevron, Civitas Resources, BPx and many more.

“I don’t envy the EPA or anybody evaluating the technologies,” said Brian Epperson, Director of EHS at Hess Corporation during a panel discussion at the recent Methane Mitigation Summit. “Whether it’s placement, technologies, probability of detection - all those moving parts have been very frustrating for us to digest and understand.”

