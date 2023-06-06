Newfoundland Regulator Reports Near Miss Projectile And Dropped Object On The Hebron Platform

ExxonMobil Canada Properties reported that on May 28, 2023, while completing maintenance on the knuckle boom crane on the Hebron platform using a hydraulic pin puller, the hydraulic pin puller failed.

