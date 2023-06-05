DOB Land Sale Analysis: Sinclair, Wembley, Sheldon, Peerless And Fort Kent Parcels Highlight Alberta’s May 31 Sale

At the May 31 land sale, the province sold 44,000 hectares of P&NG leases and licences bringing in $11.02 million. Additionally, 8,448 hectares of oilsands leases sold for $10.42 million. This brings the total cumulative bonus paid to-date for 2023 in Alberta to $219.29 million.

