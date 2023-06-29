Cenovus Advances Several Carbon Capture Projects

Cenovus Energy Inc. has advanced several carbon capture projects, including drilling an appraisal well at its Minnedosa Ethanol Plant to better understand the reservoir where CO2 would be stored, and completing design and engineering studies for phase 1 carbon capture and storage at the Christina Lake oilsands facility.

