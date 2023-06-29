Alberta’s Natural Gas, NGL Output And Demand Expected To Continue To Grow: AER

Higher natural gas prices in 2022 resulted in a seven per cent increase in marketable natural gas in Alberta, reaching the highest production level since 2010, says the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) in its 2023 outlook report.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more