Setting The Standard For Meaningful Indigenous Participation And Benefits Through The LNG Canada Project

By: Christina Crawford, Communications Specialist, JGC Fluor BC LNG Joint Venture

Recognizing and respecting Indigenous peoples’ rights, traditions, and knowledge is integral to the success of industrial projects in Canada.

British Columbia has an abundance of natural gas and liquified natural gas (LNG) export facilities, like the LNG Canada Project, that enable Canada to export its natural gas resources to markets around the world. LNG is a cleaner-burning fuel than other fossil fuels, making it an important part of the transition to a low-carbon future. By exporting LNG, Canada can help reduce global greenhouse gas emissions as the world moves toward renewable energy sources.

Meaningful consultation and engagement with local Indigenous communities has been at the forefront of the LNG Canada Project since the beginning and has remained an essential focus for JGC Fluor BC LNG Joint Venture (JFJV). As the engineering, procurement and construction contractor building the LNG Canada export facility in Kitimat, British Columbia, in the traditional territory of Haisla Nation, JFJV is committed to working with local Indigenous communities to achieve mutually beneficial outcomes.

The surrounding Indigenous communities play a crucial role in the Project's development by sharing their knowledge of the environment, identifying community concerns regarding potential impacts, and ongoing engagement on permitting activities. JFJV is committed to going beyond compliance with regulatory requirements by actively seeking input and involvement from Indigenous communities that are directly impacted to inform decision-making processes. By respecting the unique rights and interests of the surrounding Indigenous communities as both the Project’s needs and communities evolve over time, true collaboration is achieved.

Indigenous people and communities are stewards of the land and have valuable insights regarding the possible environmental impacts of industrial projects, and their traditional knowledge has provided JFJV with essential guidance on mitigating these impacts. The dialogue is open, transparent, seeks input, and incorporates Indigenous perspectives into decision-making processes. It has allowed the Project to operate in a manner that respects the surrounding environment and the diverse cultural needs of the nearby communities.

Construction of the LNG Canada Project has provided significant economic opportunities for Indigenous communities through employment, training, contracting, and procurement opportunities. Early engagement with the communities provided the time needed to prepare and train their members for upcoming opportunities on the Project. Regular meetings are held to discuss contracting and procurement opportunities, and an Employment Opportunity Matrix is curated and delivered to local employment agencies and Indigenous communities twice a year. The matrix outlines jobs that will be available within two years and highlights skills that may be necessary to obtain those jobs.

Building strong relationships with Indigenous communities is no longer a check-box activity; it is a vital factor in the sustainability and success of industrial projects. JFJV and LNG Canada have created legacies through employment, training, contracting, and procurement opportunities and are taking a proactive and respectful approach on environmental and permitting matters through collaboration. This approach has set a high standard for Canadian industrial projects to follow.

When Indigenous communities are respected, supported, and involved in a meaningful, purposeful, and impactful way, we achieve greater acceptance, sustainability, and contribute to the well-being of Indigenous communities while building economic opportunities that create long-lasting positive impacts.

