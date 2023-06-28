Sask. Oil And Gas Emissions Fall

In 2022, Saskatchewan emissions from venting and flaring at upstream oil facilities decreased to 3.9 megatonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (Mt CO2e), a reduction of 64 per cent below 2015 levels (or 7.0 Mt CO2e).

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more