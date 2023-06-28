NGTL Files Early Engagement List For Grand Prairie Mainline Loop, Berland River Project

NOVA Gas Transmission Ltd. (NGTL) filed a project notification in May with the Canada Energy Regulator (CER) regarding a proposed 33 kilometre of NPS 48 pipeline and a new 30 MW Electric Motor Driven (EMD) unit addition.

