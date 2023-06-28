Enter The Hub: CCS Knowledge Centre Benefits From Support Across Provincial Boundaries

By Alberta recognizing the value of cross-jurisdictional carbon capture and storage (CCS) knowledge sharing via the province’s recent investment in the Regina-based International CCS Knowledge Centre, the centre’s president and CEO James Millar is hopeful that other provinces (i.e., Saskatchewan) will follow suit.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more