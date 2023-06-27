Notice To Creditors, In The Matter Of Independent Energy Corp. (IEC)

IN THE MATTER OF THE COMPANIES’ CREDITORS ARRANGEMENT ACT, R.S.C. 1985, c. C-36, AS AMENDED AND IN THE MATTER OF INDEPENDENT ENERGY CORP. (collectively the “ Company ” or “ IEC ”)

Court File Number: 2301-08292 (Calgary)

On June 22, 2023, the Company was granted an Order (the “Initial Order”) by the the Alberta Court of King’s Bench (the “Court”) and obtained creditor protection under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act R.S.C. 1985, c. C-36, as amended (the “CCAA”).

The Initial Order granted the Company various relief, including but not limited to, imposing a stay of proceedings against the Company and its assets, appointing Ernst and Young Inc. as Monitor (the “Monitor”), and providing the Company an opportunity to prepare and file a plan of arrangement or compromise under the CCAA for consideration by its creditors and other stakeholders. Under the Initial Order, the Company is to continue to carry on business in a manner consistent with the commercially reasonable preservation of its respective business and assets.

A copy of the Initial Order granted can be found on the Monitor’s website at www.ey.com/ca/IEC. Further materials, orders of the Court, creditor listings, Monitor’s reports and other information relating to the Company’s CCAA proceedings will be posted to the Monitor’s website as well.

If you are unable to obtain a copy of the Initial Order or other documents filed on the Monitor’s website as they become available, please contact Philippe.mendelson@parthenon.ey.com and a copy of the requested documents will be provided to you.