Gattinger Part 4 — Federal-Provincial Relations Over Energy And Climate: Moving Forward Together Or Moving Further Apart?

The federal government has a bold energy and climate agenda. It’s pursuing ambitious targets with extensive regulations, unprecedented spending, numerous sectoral strategies, and multiple advisory and planning mechanisms.

