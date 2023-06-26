Coelacanth Moving Ahead With Two Rivers Drilling

Coelacanth Energy Inc. says it will proceed with drilling and completion operations at both its Two Rivers East and Two Rivers West projects and has signed a midstream agreement to provide future gas processing.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more