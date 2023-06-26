Capital Spending Climbed Past Pre-Pandemic Levels In 2022; Set To Climb In 2023: AER Report

Total capital expenditures for crude oil, natural gas, oilsands, and emerging resources increased to $26.6 billion in 2022, exceeding the pre-pandemic spending in 2019, the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) noted in its 2023 outlook report.

