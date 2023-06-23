Making The Case For Natural Gas In TC Energy’s Sustainable Energy Portfolio

Responsibly produced North American natural gas is essential to transitioning away from higher emissions fuels and supports a wide range of energy mixes because it balances affordability, reliability and sustainability, says the president of U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines for TC Energy Corporation.
Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence.Start your free trial
Dear user, please be aware that we use cookies to help users navigate our website content and to help us understand how we can improve the user experience. If you have ideas for how we can improve our services, we’d love to hear from you. Click here to email us. By continuing to browse you agree to our use of cookies. Please see our Privacy & Cookie Usage Policy to learn more.