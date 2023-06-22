Push Them Back Into Their Own Lane’: New Alberta Energy Minister Discusses Provincial-Federal Relations

When Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. CEO Pat Carlson spoke to the Senate Standing Committee earlier this month, he called for an end to provincial and federal government arguments, citing the need to inspire investment. During a conversation with the DOB, Alberta’s new minister of energy and minerals Brian Jean was asked for his view on this sentiment.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more