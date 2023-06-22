Push Them Back Into Their Own Lane’: New Alberta Energy Minister Discusses Provincial-Federal Relations

When Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. CEO Pat Carlson spoke to the Senate Standing Committee earlier this month, he called for an end to provincial and federal government arguments, citing the need to inspire investment. During a conversation with the DOB, Alberta’s new minister of energy and minerals Brian Jean was asked for his view on this sentiment.
Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence.Start your free trial
Dear user, please be aware that we use cookies to help users navigate our website content and to help us understand how we can improve the user experience. If you have ideas for how we can improve our services, we’d love to hear from you. Click here to email us. By continuing to browse you agree to our use of cookies. Please see our Privacy & Cookie Usage Policy to learn more.