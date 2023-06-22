How Canada Is Approaching The Challenge Of Methane Emissions

Canada has set the ambitious goal to reduce methane emissions from the oil and gas sector by at least 75% by 2030, compared to 2012 levels. Around 43% of Canada’s methane emissions stem from oil and gas operations, according to the 2021 Government of Canada inventory of greenhouse gases.

Is the country on track to meet those goals?

Based on Canada’s annual National Inventory Report (NIR), emissions from the oil and gas industry generally account for approximately 98% of total fugitive emissions in Canada. Fugitive sources of methane are comprised of flaring, venting and other unintentional emissions from fossil fuel production (coal, oil, and natural gas).

What do Canadian operators need to do to be on track to meet Canada’s ambitious goals of reducing methane emissions from the oil and gas sector by at least 75% by 2030, compared to 2012 levels?

Ahead of the Methane Mitigation Canada Summit, the team at the Industrial Decarbonization Network sat down with Marc D’Iorio, Assistant Deputy Minister - Science and Technology at Environment and Climate Change Canada (Government of Canada) to find out.

Available to download and read now, in this interview, Marc D’Iorio provides insight into new regulations that are due later this year and discusses the challenges of reconciling bottom-up and top-down methane inventories from oil and natural gas production.

“The proposed framework would achieve Canada’s methane reduction target by expanding the scope of the existing regulations to apply to a wider set of sources, eliminating exclusions, and driving as many individual sources as possible toward zero emissions.”

Marc D’lorio also offers his advice to operators looking to get ahead of the regulatory curve and shares the particular technologies that he sees playing a key role in the years ahead to quantify methane emission inventories.

“Given the rapidly expanding scientific work to measure and quantify methane emissions, it may not be sufficient to rely solely on one technology to characterize emissions.”

