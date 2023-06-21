TC Energy Taking Measured Pace To Energy Transition

TC Energy Corporation has the core assets in place to help lead the energy transition across North America but will only invest in projects that meet its risk tolerance levels while providing long-term sustainable returns, executives said at the company’s Sustainable Energy Forum on Tuesday.
