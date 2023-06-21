Baytex Announces Board And Leadership Team Additions

Baytex Energy Corp., on closing of its merger with Ranger Oil Corporation, has appointed Jeffrey Wojahn and Tiffany (T.J.) Thom Cepak to its board of directors.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more