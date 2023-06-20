Whitecap, Surge And Aldon Oils Dominate Frobisher Development In The Steelman, Minard And Bryant Fields In Southeast Saskatchewan

The Frobisher formation continues to deliver impressive results across Southeast Saskatchewan from the Weyburn area to Gainsborough area. Whitecap Resources Inc., Surge Energy Inc. and Aldon Oils Ltd. lead development activity in the Steelman, Minard and Bryant fields. Click here to view — this visualized data is instantly available free of charge to guest users of geoLOGIC’s gDC Cloud.

The top 10 Frobisher operators by well count, on production, from January 2021 to June 2023 were: Whitecap (78), Surge (57), Anova Resources Inc. (29), Aldon Oils (27), Crescent Point Energy Corp. (24), Midale Petroleums Ltd. (23), Tundra Oil & Gas Ltd. (21), Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. (19), Villanova Energy Inc. (12) and Hummingbird Energy Inc. (9).

Whitecap had the top performing well at 243 bbls/d (last 24-month average calendar day oil rate), located in the Viewfield area at 103/06-12-006-06W2/00 (on production 2023/01/31). Whitecap also had the top performing oil well at 506 bbls/d (first three-month average calendar day oil rate), located in Steelman area at 103/02-23-005-06W2/00 (on production 2022/02/24). Whitecap and Surge both had four wells in the top 10 Frobisher wells ranked by first three-month average daily oil rate.

Click here to view a list of all the previous DOB Well Insights — to open one of the insights, click the Show Me button. This visualized data is instantly available free of charge to guest users of geoLOGIC’s gDC Cloud.

Bruce Hancock is Director, Technical Advisory Group, at geoLOGIC systems ltd. He has over 40 years’ experience in oil and gas exploration, development, and production.