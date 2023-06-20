Pipestone Provides AGM Update

Paul Wanklyn , who remains on leave as president and chief executive officer of Pipestone Energy Corp., has chosen to not put himself up for re-election to the board of directors at the annual general meeting of shareholders to be held on June 22, 2023.

