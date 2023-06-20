Civitas Shells Out US$4.7B For Permian Assets

Civitas Resources, Inc. said on Tuesday it would acquire oil and gas operations in the Permian Basin managed by private equity firm NGP Energy Capital Management for US$4.7 billion, expanding its operations into the lucrative shale patch.

