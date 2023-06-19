SECURE Announces Success Of Consent Solicitation

SECURE Energy Services Inc. said that, in connection with its previously announced consent solicitation with respect to proposed amendments to the indenture governing its 11.000 per cent senior second lien secured notes due 2025, the company received, as of 5:00 p.m. Eastern on June 16, 2023, consents from the holders of more than 50 per cent of the aggregate principal amount of the then outstanding notes.
