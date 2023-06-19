Pourbaix Talks Energy Transition ‘Misnomer,’ The Need For Diversification

While former Cenovus Energy Inc. president and CEO Alex Pourbaix thinks many members of the public expect the energy transition will result in a departure from conventional oil and gas production, he projects a mix of sources.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more