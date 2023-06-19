Low Costs And Political Stability Keys To Increased Investment In Canada, Says ConocoPhillips Canada Boss

ConocoPhillips Canada’s recent decision to acquire the remaining 50 per cent share of its Surmont SAGD development, along with its announcement it was ramping up development in the Montney, were driven by low supply costs and the relative political stability of Canada, said president Bijan Agarwal at the Global Energy Show in Calgary.
