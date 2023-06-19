geoLOGIC Signs Ukraine Business Compact; Alberta Energy Mission Starts Today

geoLOGIC systems ltd. has joined leading international businesses in signing a compact in support of the recovery and reconstruction of Ukraine.

The Ukraine Business Compact focuses on initiatives to drive inward investment and Ukraine-wide development and economic growth and will be officially launched at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London, U.K., this week (June 21-22). The aim is to re-enforce the business community's support for peace in Ukraine and to set out mutual expectations for success of the recovery efforts.

An Alberta energy trade mission visiting Poland this week will focus on growth opportunities in Poland and Ukraine. Discussions will focus on oil and gas production, energy transition and security, education and training. Bill Whitelaw, geoLOGIC’s managing director of strategy and sustainability, is among the delegates.

“These initiatives highlight the important role businesses and the broader industry can play in support of economic recovery and longer-term prosperity in Ukraine,” said David Hood, CEO at geoLOGIC.

A recent research paper, delivered by petroleum geologist and geoscientist Oksana Khriashchevska at GeoConvention in Calgary last month, outlined the considerable conventional hydrocarbon resources available in Ukraine, including many new prospects and underexplored reservoirs.

Businesses are being encouraged to learn more about the Ukraine Business Compact at: https://www.urc-international.com/business-organization-application.