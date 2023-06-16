Lucero Energy In US$104.6 Million Asset Disposition

Lucero Energy Corp. has executed and closed a definitive purchase and sale agreement with an arm's length purchaser, to divest of certain non-strategic, non-operated assets within Lucero's North Dakota Bakken/Three Forks play for cash consideration of C$140.2 million1 (US$104.6 million) before customary closing adjustments.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more