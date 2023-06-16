B.C. Drilling Activity Continues To Buoy Rig Release Counts

Industry drilled 2,098 wells across Canada through the first five months of 2023, excluding experimental holes, up four per cent from 2,015 wells to the end of May last year, aided by the continued strength in B.C.’s rig release counts.

