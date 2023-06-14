Saturn Restores 90% Of Wildfire-Curtailed Production

Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. has restored over 90 per cent of the estimated 10,000 boe/d (60 per cent oil and NGLs) of production that was curtailed since May 4, 2023 as a result of the wildfires in Alberta.

