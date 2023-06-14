Gibson Energy Acquiring Texas Gulf Coast Crude Oil Export Facility For US$1.1 Billion

Gibson Energy Inc. has entered into an agreement to acquire 100 per cent of the membership interests of South Texas Gateway Terminal LLC (STLLC) for a total purchase price of US$1.1 billion in cash, subject to closing adjustments.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more