Enserva Forecasts Hike In Wells, Metres Drilled In Western Canada

The number of wells drilled in Western Canada is expected to increase by 12 per cent to 6,180 in 2023 (2022: 5,500) and total metres drilled by 14 per cent to 20 million (2022: 17.5 million), says Enersva.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more