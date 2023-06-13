Royal Helium Closes $7.3 Million Private Placement Of Convertible Debenture Units

Royal Helium Ltd. closed its previously announced bought deal private placement of 7,300 non-transferable unsecured convertible debenture units of the company at an issue price of $1,000 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $7.3 million.

