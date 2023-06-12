Changing The Game Through Unique Experienced Based Events

Social Octane empowers the oil and gas industry by connecting the community and fostering relationships through unique event facilitation. We bridge the generation gap and encourage collaboration between experienced professionals and the new generation, creating a platform for networking and knowledge exchange. As connectors of great people, companies, and content in the energy sector, we enable our partners to develop key relationships and drive innovation through unique events with a focused network.

The Golf Games is a first-of-its-kind mash-up between a scramble play golf tournament and 18 carefully selected field game challenges. The combination of the two will not only test your team's golf mastery but also the skills you may not even know you had!

The goal of the tournament is to create a win-win for everyone by providing a great engaging experience for our sponsors and their clients, humanising the industry through fun content creation, creating a relaxing networking environment, and raising money for the participating nonprofit organisation through the raffling off of all the games from the hole challenges. In the last two years, across six states and two countries, this new creative concept has helped generate over 100k for nine different industry nonprofits and given away over 60k in prizes to the participants. It has also connected over 2500 industry professionals and provided company brand exposure to over 450 companies. It truly has become one of our staple events that keeps growing year after year, and we look forward to how far we can elevate it.

ENGAGE - HAVE FUN - GIVE BACK

Click here to sponsor a hole or attend the Calgary event

https://oilfieldgolfgames.socialoctane.co/calgary-spe/