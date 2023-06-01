Wildfires Have ‘Modest Impact’ On Precision Drilling’s Operations

In Canada, Precision Drilling Corporation has 46 rigs active today and expects to have over 60 rigs active by the end of the month “as we begin to emerge from the lows of spring breakup,” said the company in an operation update.

