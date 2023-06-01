Source Rock Royalties Closes Saskatchewan Acquisition

Source Rock Royalties Ltd. has closed the acquisition of fee title mineral interests in two quarter sections of land and a two per cent gross overriding royalty (GORR) in approximately 5,800 gross acres (nine sections) of land in southeast Saskatchewan.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more